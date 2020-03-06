  1. Home
Allu Arjun shares a sweet message for wife Sneha
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Mar 2020 16:48:16 IST

Southern superstar Allu Arjun penned a heartfelt note for his wife Sneha on their ninth marriage anniversary. He said that the time is getting over fast but love grows every day.

Allu Arjun took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph from their wedding.

"Nine years of marriage. Time is getting over fast. But love grows every day," he captioned the photo.

On his Instagram story, he shared a photograph of the anniversary celebrations, which also features their son Ayaan, 5, and daughter Arha, 3.

He wrote: "Thank you for giving me the cutest gifts in my life, cutie."

The actor was last seen on screen in "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo", an action drama directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film also features Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar and Harsha Vardhan.

