Amidst the ongoing Coronavirus scare in the country, India’s homegrown OTT platforms ALTBalaji and ZEE5 are keeping up their promises of delivering unlimited entertainment. The OTT platform has finally unveiled the first look of their upcoming confused dramedy WHO’S YOUR DADDY? Featuring the famous YouTuber Harsh Beniwal, the handsome hunk Rahul Dev and the young actor Nikhil Bhambhri along with the sizzling hot Anveshi Jain, Divinaa Thackur and Kasturi Banerjee, the first look seems promising! What raises one’s intrigue in this very colorful poster is Nikhil Bhambri’s confused look where he definitely seems oblivious to the ongoings!

The dramedy, featuring Rahul Dev and Harsh Beniwal as the father-son duo, showcases the day-to-day adventures of Soggy and his retired army personnel father who live in Delhi.

Based in ‘Dilwalo ki Dilli’ they are the coolest family in town! Soggy runs a DVD rental shop and earns a sizeable chunk by renting blue films to boisterous lunching ladies of Delhi's posh societies. The show will showcase the story of how Soggy’s father becomes an overnight star with the lady patrons of the DVD world and how the duo runs a successful business until their world turns upside down. Amidst this whole chaos, nobody knows the answer to one question- ‘Soggy Ke Bete Ka Daddy Kaun Hai?’

WHO’S YOUR DADDY is a confused laugh riot which will ensure your tummies roll.