The wait is finally over as ALTBalaji and ZEE5 reveal the poster of their much-awaited love saga Baarish season 2 featuring Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi. The poster looks really nice with Sharman and Asha enjoying the Mumbai monsoons under the umbrella.

It gives a sneak-peak into the lives of Anuj (Sharman Joshi) and Gauravi (Asha Negi) as they give a second chance to their relationship. The rain playing a pivotal role in this romance-drama, the second installment of the series will showcase the hardships of maintaining relationships.

Will Gauravi and Anuj come together? If yes, will their relationship be the same as before? We may get a few more answers as the teaser is all set to drop