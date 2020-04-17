Am a blessed student of Neeraj Pandey: budding actor Abhilash Chaudhary

  1. Home
17 Apr 2020

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Actor Abhilash Chaudhary feels blessed to have worked with ace director Neeraj Pandey in the thriller web show "Special Ops".

"Working with Neeraj sir gave me a wonderful experience and I seriously look forward for a chance to work with him again. It was completely a schooling for me and I'm a blessed student of him now.

"As an actor I got to learn many things from him. As of now I'm just writing all the pointers I got to learn from him and Salman khan sir in past. I'm using my free time to make me more fine actor. I'm blessed to have work in all the three mediums Bollywood, television and web respectively," he said.

"Special Ops" has Kay Kay Menon leading the cast as special agent Himmat Singh, who traces a pattern in terror strikes over the years, and draws the conclusion that one person is behind all the attacks. The story is inspired by several real-life espionage missions over the last two decades.

Abhilash has earlier featured in films like "The Zoya Factor" and "Dabangg 3".

