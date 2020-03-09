  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Amanda Bynes, Paul Michael split after engagement

Amanda Bynes, Paul Michael split after engagement

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 09 Mar 2020 13:44:25 IST

Los Angeles, March 9 (IANS) Former child star Amanda Bynes has ended her relationship with Paul Michael, who she met at rehab late last year.

The 33-year-old actress announced their engagement on Valentine's Day. Now, Michael has revealed that their romance is over, reports dailymail.co.uk.

He confirmed the split to In Touch, saying: "We did... I love her though, she's my best friend."

Bynes is allegedly not coping well with the sudden break up.

"Amanda is really upset about it and not taking it well at all," said a source to Us Weekly.

The insider also told the gossip site that Bynes' rigid conservatorship had "driven the couple apart".

Michael realised the relationship just couldn't go forward because of the obstacles of the conservatorship and Bynes must live at a sober living facility.

Rumours emerged that the couple had split this week after the star deleted every photograph of Michael, 28, off her Instagram page.

They were last pictured out together in Los Angeles on Thursday.

On February 14 she had posted a picture of a large diamond on her left hand and written: "Engaged to the love of my life."

The former Nickelodeon star started dating Michael after meeting at an AA meeting and got engaged after just three months of dating.

--IANS

sug/bg

NewsTanishaa Mukerji, empowers women's day with 'I hate tears'

Tanishaa Mukerji, empowers women's day with 'I hate tears'

NewsSelena Gomez reflects on first on-camera kiss

Selena Gomez reflects on first on-camera kiss

NewsSylvester Stallone spreads awareness to fight spread of coronavirus

Sylvester Stallone spreads awareness to fight spread of coronavirus

NewsJacqueline Fernandez and Asim Riaz give unique twist to 'Mere Angne Mein'

Jacqueline Fernandez and Asim Riaz give unique twist to 'Mere Angne Mein'

NewsBear Grylls teases Rajinikanth's TV debut video

Bear Grylls teases Rajinikanth's TV debut video

NewsHina Khan wins 'Inspiring woman of the year' award

Hina Khan wins 'Inspiring woman of the year' award

Fashion & LifestyleRadhika Apte looks flawless as ever on the cover of a leading magazine

Radhika Apte looks flawless as ever on the cover of a leading magazine

NewsPuja Banerjee to tie the knot with Kunal Verma

Puja Banerjee to tie the knot with Kunal Verma

Fashion & LifestyleTu Bemisaal Hai Teri Kya Misaal Dun: Sunny Leone's ethnic outfits will blow your mind

Tu Bemisaal Hai Teri Kya Misaal Dun: Sunny Leone's ethnic outfits will blow your mind