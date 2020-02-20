Amanda Bynes plans to launch new clothing line

Los Angeles, Feb 20 (IANS) Actress Amanda Bynes plans to start a career in fashion business.

She shared her plans on her Instagram Stories.

"I'm really looking forward to starting my clothing line..." Bynes, said in a self-recorded video.

The 33-year-old actress and fashion designer also stated that she plans to make her clothing line available online, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I'm hoping in the near future it'll be out online," she said.

However, Bynes did not share other details about her planned clothing line. She did not mention what would be the name for the label and what kind of merchandise she would be selling.

--IANS

dc/vnc