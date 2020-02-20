  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Amanda Bynes plans to launch new clothing line

Amanda Bynes plans to launch new clothing line

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Feb 2020 17:07:23 IST

Los Angeles, Feb 20 (IANS) Actress Amanda Bynes plans to start a career in fashion business.

She shared her plans on her Instagram Stories.

"I'm really looking forward to starting my clothing line..." Bynes, said in a self-recorded video.

The 33-year-old actress and fashion designer also stated that she plans to make her clothing line available online, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I'm hoping in the near future it'll be out online," she said.

However, Bynes did not share other details about her planned clothing line. She did not mention what would be the name for the label and what kind of merchandise she would be selling.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsMillie Bobby Brown opens up on online bullying & negativity

Millie Bobby Brown opens up on online bullying & negativity

NewsKareena, Malaika, Amrita give us major friendship goals

Kareena, Malaika, Amrita give us major friendship goals

NewsJennifer Lawrence to star in upcoming Netflix comedy

Jennifer Lawrence to star in upcoming Netflix comedy

NewsMahesh Babu unveils veteran Telugu actor Vijaya Nirmala's statue

Mahesh Babu unveils veteran Telugu actor Vijaya Nirmala's statue

NewsRaveena Tandon speaks about the hypocrisy

Raveena Tandon speaks about the hypocrisy

NewsTaylor Swift drops live acoustic version of her latest single

Taylor Swift drops live acoustic version of her latest single

NewsMillie Bobby Brown opens up on online bullying & negativity

Millie Bobby Brown opens up on online bullying & negativity

NewsBTS to drop a new track on social media

BTS to drop a new track on social media

NewsKareena, Malaika, Amrita give us major friendship goals

Kareena, Malaika, Amrita give us major friendship goals