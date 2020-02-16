  1. Home
  3. Amanda Bynes shows off her 'lover' after engagement news

16 Feb 2020

Los Angeles, Feb 16 (IANS) Actress Amanda Bynes recently surprised her Instagram followers with her engagement announcement. After keeping her fiance's identity a secret, she has now shared a photo with him.

During the Valentine's Day holiday, the 33-year-old revealed that she was engaged. "Engaged to (the) love of my life," she captioned her post, reports eonline.com.

In the image, she flaunted her diamond ring. She also had her left hand placed on top of her fiance's, however, she kept his identity hidden.

On Saturday afternoon, Bynes took to Instagram to finally show off her beau, who is Paul Michael, according to eonline.com.

"Lover," she wrote on Instagram, in which she shared a photo of her beau smiling as he stood behind her.

According to a source, the 33-year-old actress met Michael while she was in rehab and they have been dating for about two to three months.

She updated her fans about her personal life after a long time. In the last few years, she had stepped out of the spotlight to focus on other aspects of her career, as well as health.

Last year, Bynes graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandise, and moved into a sober living facility. However, in December, she reportedly left the facility and was "open to getting help".

