  Ameesha Patel salutes Mumbai Police, calls them 'true soldiers'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Apr 2020 21:21:59 IST

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Ameesha Patel has expressed gratitude for Mumbai Police's relentless performance at a time when the nation is trying to battle the COVID 19 pandemic by observing a lockdown.

The actress shared a video of cops on their daily evening rounds in Mumbai's Juhu area and encouraging local residents to fight the pandemic with the slogan "corona ko harana hai (we must defeat corona)".

She captioned: "Salutations to the @police.mumbai .. the true soldiers .. spreading awareness about COVID -19 .. this is at JUHU this evening."

Recently, other Bollywood actors also took to social media to laud Mumbai Police for their hard work during this lockdown period.

Just a few days ago, Ameesha Patel shared a message for citizens on social media urging them to have patience and stay indoors amid the lockdown. She wrote: "With the passing of each day the situation is getting worse and tougher..my heartfelt request to all loved ones all over the world .. please have faith and don't loose patience. Stay indoors for your own safety and those all around you. Yes . Work. Life .etc are important n we can't deny that . But above all is the safety of ur own life and the loved ones around.. so stay strong and be indoors."

--IANS

abh/vnc

