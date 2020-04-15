America Ferrera posts empowering message for expectant moms

Los Angeles, April 15 (IANS) Actress America Ferrera has shared an empowering message with all the fellow expectant mothers, sending out love to all the "pregnant mamas" during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The "Superstore" star took to Instagram to share a message along with a photograph of herself showing off her bare baby bump, reports eonline.com.

"As this baby grows inside and I attempt to breathe through the fears and unknowns of this time, I am thinking of all you other mamas bringing new life into this world right now," she wrote.

"And also all of the women across generations and centuries and borders who have and are currently birthing new life in the midst of so many extraordinary and daunting circumstances. Life is a miracle, and mamas make it possible through their strength and power," she added.

"Hang in there pregnant mamas! We got this," she concluded.

The "Ugly Betty" actress tagged her husband Ryan Piers Williams, calling him "dada" and "aka quarantine partner".

"Sending my love to all the beautiful creators of life in the world right now navigating these challenging times -- especially this extraordinary lady @americaferrera," her husband wrote on Instagram.

Ferrera announced that she was pregnant with her second baby on New Years' Eve with a family photo on Instagram. "Welcome Baby #2 in 2020. Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch," she wrote at the time.

--IANS

sug/vnc