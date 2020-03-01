America Ferrera to exit 'Superstore' after current season

Los Angeles, March 1 (IANS) "Ugly Betty" actress America Ferrera is set to leave the comedy series "Superstore" upon the conclusion of its current fifth season.

Ferrera has been with the show since it launched and is also an executive producer on the single-camera series in addition to directing multiple episodes, reports, variety.com.

"The last five years on 'Superstore' have been some of the most rewarding, enriching and enjoyable years of my career. Producing, directing and acting with this wonderful cast and crew has given me opportunities to grow as a person and storyteller," Ferrera said.

She added: "I'm so grateful to my partners at NBC and Universal Television for the support and belief they have always placed in the show, and I'm most thankful to the brilliant Justin Spitzer for creating the funny, smart and relevant world of 'Superstore' and inviting me to be a part of it.

"As I start the next chapter for my family and career, I wish only the best, and much continued success, to my beloved 'Superstore' family."

The news of Ferrera's exit comes just over two weeks after it was announced that the channel was renewing the show for a sixth season.

"America's immeasurable contributions to 'Superstore', both in front of and behind the camera as well as an ambassador for the show, can't possibly be quantified. We feel so fortunate to call her both a colleague and friend," said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming at the NBC Entertainment.

"Superstore" takes place in fictional big box store Cloud 9. Along with Ferrera, it stars Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Bloom, Kaliko Kauahi and Mark McKinney.

