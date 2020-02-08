American DJ Illenium is 'super stoked to perform in India'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Feb 2020 19:15:14 IST

Pune, Feb 8 (IANS) American DJ-music producer Illenium is excited to make his debut in India by headlining the popular Vh1 Supersonic music festival, and says he wants to experience the Indian culture, food, and local music.

"I'm super stoked to perform in India. I'm looking forward to experiencing the culture, food, and local music. Plus I can't wait to finally meet my fans here," said Illenium, whose real name is Nicholas D. Miller.

Talking about his decision to pick Vh1 Supersonic as the platform to make his Indian debut, he said: "The festival has a great line-up and an awesome location. People recognise the name globally so it was the perfect fit for my Indian debut."

He has a special message for Indian fans. "I'm so grateful to have the opportunity to play a show for all of you and thank you for the support," he said.

Illenium has released three studio albums with his most recent being "Ascend". The festival is being held at Mahalaxmi Lawns, Pune from February 7 to 9.

