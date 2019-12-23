American singer Lauv co-wrote song for 'Good Newwz'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Dec 2019 14:44:07 IST

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) American singer-songwriter Lauv has co-written and produced the song "Dil na jaaneya" for the upcoming film "Good Newwz".

Lauv on Monday took to Twitter and shared a post from Dharma Productions that featured the link of the song, also sung by Rochak Kohli.

The singer, whose real name is Ari Staprans Leff, tweeted: "Co-wrote and produced a song for the Bollywood film 'Good Newwz'! It's called 'Dil Na Jaaneya' and it's out now!"

Lauv, is an American singer, songwriter and record producer based in Los Angeles, has written songs for other artists including the singles "Boys" by Charli XCX and "No Promises" by Cheat Codes and Demi Lovato. His debut studio album How "I'm Feeling" will be released on March 6, 2020.

"'Good Newwz" stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Directed by Raj Mehta, the comedy drama is scheduled to release on December 27.

