Amid COVID-19 scare, Matthew McConaughey gives message of unity

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 19 Mar 2020 18:36:43 IST

Los Angeles, March 19 (IANS) Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey hopes something good can come out of COVID-19 crisis and that Americans can come together to end years of deep political division.

McConaughey made the observation in a video message posted on Twitter on Tuesday, as bars and restaurants remained shut across cities owing to the coronavirus outbreak, including in New York and Los Angeles, reports aceshowbiz.com.

After telling his followers to take care of themselves and not to "get paranoid" during the crisis, the actor delivered a message of unity.

He said: "Let's do our due diligence and take the precautions we need to take care of ourselves and those of us around us. Right now, more than ever before, we're more dependent on each other than we ever have been.

"But, we have an enemy in coronavirus that is faceless, raceless, sexless, nondenominational and bipartisan. And it's all an enemy that we agree, we're gonna beat. We wanna beat, and we're gonna beat 'em."

Expressing hope that the virus would lead to political change, he added: "So, in this time when people are gonna move on, the economy's gonna be in shambles for who knows how long, there is a green light on the other side of this red light that we're in right now."

"I believe that green light is gonna be built on the values that we can enact right now. Values of fairness, kindness, accountability, resilience, respect, courage. If we practice those things right now, when we get out of this, this virus this time might be the one time it brings us all together and unifies us, like we have not been in a long time," he added.

