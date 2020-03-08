Amit Sadh: Playing men in uniform changed my personality

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Mar 2020 15:34:38 IST

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Actor Amit Sadh loves to portray the roles of men in uniform. After playing a policeman in "Breath", he will now be seen essaying the role of Major Tango, who spearheaded the Uri surgical strike, in another digital show called "Avrodh".

"Playing these men has changed my personality. My respect for these heroes has grown by multifold.

"There is a duality in this profession, they protect their people, but may not be able to protect their loved ones. Essaying such roles has done a great deal in making me more perceptive. I guess, I've also started internalising more. Feel more, show less -- that has become my mantra," Amit said.

Amit is also part of "Operation Parindey", which is a web show.

