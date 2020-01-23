Amit Sadh to join biker salute at Wagah Border

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Jan 2020 12:07:38 IST

Amritsar, Jan 23 (IANS) Bollywood actor Amit Sadh will join a group of 30 bikers from Delhi to Attari Border for a biking event in association with BSF where the riders will pay homage to BSF Soldiers.

Amit will join the RPM India riders on January 24 from Palam Air Force Station at 5 o' clock in the morning. The actor along with ther bikers from RPM India will cover a 500 km journey from New Delhi to Attari Border.

"I'm very proud and honoured to be a part of Biker Salute 3.0. It is very rare for people to get a chance like this and express their solidarity towards our soldiers and I'm glad that I'm a part of this noble initiative," Amit said.

Pushpendra Singh Rathod, DIG - BSF will flag off this journey.

"I, on the behalf of BSF, am very proud of our beloved bikers to see such an appreciable initiative to respect our soldiers. By taking the time off their busy schedules for this milestone, RPM India has already earned our respect. Our servicemen look forward to welcoming the bikers at the Atari Border," Singh Rathod said.

Kanika Chhabra, Head Communications, RPM India added: "We are very privileged to see our super bikers with an opportunity to honour our troops at the Attari Border. This initiative is going to be an inspiration for youngsters, but it is nothing compared to the sacrifices our soldiers do for our country throughout the year."

