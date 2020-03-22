  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Amitabh Bachchan applauds citizens for following Janata Curfew

Amitabh Bachchan applauds citizens for following Janata Curfew

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Mar 2020 16:15:09 IST

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan is impressed by the enthusiasm with which all of India has been observing Janata Curfew on Sunday, and following due health guidelines in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Taking to his Twitter, Big B hailed the spirit of Indian citizens.

He wrote: "One plea , one instruct, one invocation, one implore .. AND a nation is in discipline !

"WE OBSERVE A COUNTRY SHUT DOWN ! what an exemplary example we have set for the entire World .. for the safety of each other ..

WE ARE ONE , WE ARE UNIQUE ..

WE ARE INDIA..JAI HIND."

Not only this, Big B even shared a video to show the lanes are empty and no one is coming out of their homes.

"Marine Drive, Mumbai this morning... this is what 'National Discipline' means. Jai Hind, " Amitabh captioned the video.

Before Janata Curfew, Big B along with other Bollywood stars, including Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit and Ranveer Singh, came together for a special video to spread awareness about the novel coronavirus.

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsArnold Schwarzenegger's after-school charity gets million dollars donation

Arnold Schwarzenegger's after-school charity gets million dollars donation

NewsDaniel Craig's dream was to play Superman or Spider-Man

Daniel Craig's dream was to play Superman or Spider-Man

NewsAriana Grande sings Whitney Houston hit song amid COVID-19 isolation

Ariana Grande sings Whitney Houston hit song amid COVID-19 isolation

NewsShraddha Kapoor's "O Stree” gets a twist; she has an apt advice for everyone to stay safe.

Shraddha Kapoor's "O Stree” gets a twist; she has an apt advice for everyone to stay safe.

NewsAmidst Corona scare, Terence Lewis takes the virtual route for teaching dance!

Amidst Corona scare, Terence Lewis takes the virtual route for teaching dance!

NewsCoronavirus scare: Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar's powerful message to the fans amid COVID-19

Coronavirus scare: Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar's powerful message to the fans amid COVID-19

NewsBig B, Akshay, Hrithik take part in Janata Curfew clapping initiative

Big B, Akshay, Hrithik take part in Janata Curfew clapping initiative

Movie ReviewDheet Patangey review : Of Life, Cricket, Dreams and more..

Dheet Patangey review : Of Life, Cricket, Dreams and more..

Fashion & LifestyleDrape Story: Rashami Desai, Anushka Sharma, Jennifer Winget and other celebs Plain Color Saree look

Drape Story: Rashami Desai, Anushka Sharma, Jennifer Winget and other celebs Plain Color Saree look