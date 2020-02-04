Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame actress Divyanka Tripathi shared the screen space with Bollywood’s megastar Big B. She took to social media and shared a small clip where Amitabh Bachchan is seen leading Divyanka by her dupatta. The hilarious video is currently going viral on the internet.

In the video, Mr. Bachchan is seen telling Divyanka, “bharosa karta hai toh unpe bharosa karna aapki zimmedari hai.” Divyanka is sporting a pink kurta and white dupatta, while Big B is wearing a light blue coat coupled with white shirt and trousers against the backdrop of a blue chroma screen.

It was a lucky day for actor Divyanka Tripathi, who had none other than Amitabh Bachchan carrying her dupatta while walking alongside her on the sets of their new commercial.

Divyanka shared the video and wrote, How'd you caption this? -With #BigB the #LegendOfBigScreen. -Learnt a few more lessons about #BeingTrueToYourWork and #BeingAThoroughProfessional!♥️ @amitabhbachchan @pradeepsarkar.

