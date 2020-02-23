Amitabh Bachchan pens emotional post for daughter Shweta

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Feb 2020 13:53:01 IST

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta recently organised her clothing label MxS' first fashion show, and the former is feeling super emotional.

Big B on Sunday took to Instagram and penned a cute post for Shweta.

"kab ye aise se aisi ban gayi pata hi nahin chala...love you Mama," Amitabh wrote alongside a collage of his pictures with Shweta.

He also uploaded a few images from the fashion show in which Shweta can be seen teary-eyed. Also, Shweta marked her appearance at the fashion show wearing a denim jacket that had the portrait of her father.

Shweta handles MxS in association with designer Monisha Jaising.

