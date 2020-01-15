Amitabh Bachchan has described the late Ritu Nanda as the "ideal in-law" in an emotional blog post mourning her demise.

Ritu Nanda was the mother-in-law of the veteran actor's daughter of his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Ritu Nanda, daughter of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor, passed away in Delhi early on Tuesday at the age of 71. She was battling cancer for the last few years.

"An ideal daughter, an ideal sister, an ideal wife, an ideal Mother, an ideal in-law, an ideal Mother-in-Law, and an ideal friend.. has left us for good in a distance we cannot cover.. for now..!!" wrote Big B in his blog.

He further expressed: "The rites are over.. to ashes they have been reduced.. a crowded hall in the home filled with the close-knitted relatives and dear friends, embrace break down, hold hands, hold.."

"..and the silence of condolence gradually creeps in.."

"..polite conversation, of reminisce, of association, of happy times spent together, of the fight and struggle for the ailment for years.. and most of all the loneliness of them that are left behind.. the vacuum.. the emptiness.. the presence that filled up the entire home.. lost and gone.."

"..that empty favourite chair .. that corner of preference .. the unstinted care and concern for all when present , now suddenly not in existence."

He added: "The voice of the bird that built her little nest, heard no more.. the delicate nest shedding its strains of the making.. the command the control the authority, suddenly absent.."

"Distance and absence accentuates the grief.. feel of loss, concern for those by the side, and the need to be in the embrace of them that see and suffer in the exact.. such are the incomprehensible moments that the day in the day of lives throws at us.." he wrote.

Ritu Nanda is survived by son Nikhil Nanda, daughter Natasha and grandchildren, besides members of the Kapoor and Nanda families.