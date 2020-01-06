  1. Home
  3. Amitabh Bachchan shares cryptic tweet on JNU attack

Amitabh Bachchan shares cryptic tweet on JNU attack (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Jan 2020 14:14:05 IST

Megstar Amitabh Bachchan, who shared a cryptic tweet on the attack on students and teachers by a mob at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, has come into the spotlight.

Amitabh took to Twitter on the wee hours on Sunday night, where he shared an emoji of "folded hands".

His tweet currently has 454 Retweets and 8.5K Likes.

Big B's tweet came right after several masked individuals thrashed students and teachers inside the JNU campus here with wooden and metal rods on Sunday evening.

While the number of the injured in the various clashes which occurred throughout the day was not yet known, at least 20 students were admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences with severe injuries, including the Students Union President Aishe Ghosh, who was reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod.

Several social media users asked Amitabh to speak up on the current situation.

