The latest addition to the first-look posters of 83 is out with Ammy Virk is playing the role of Balwinder Singh Sandhu.

The former cricketer who's been the coach of the whole Ranveer Singh's 83 squads was famously known for his in-swinger bowling style.

Earlier, the makers of 83 shared the first look poster of Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as K. Srikkanth, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad and Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal and Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani.

Sharing the latest poster of Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu makers write, “Inke inswinger ke saamne toh bade se bada batsman ho gaya out! 💯 Presenting the next devil #BalwinderSinghSandhu 🏆 #ThisIs83”.

Ranveer Singh also took to his social media and shared the latest poster with a special message, “What an honour to be coached for the film by the World Cup Winner Himself 🏏🏆 #LoveYouSandhuSir ”.

Touted to be the biggest sports film of all time, '83 is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment

The film has already garnered alot of attention with the first look of Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev was out in the iconic Natraj Pose. Recently the makers also shared the logo from the movie

The movie is all slated to hit the screens on 10th April 2020