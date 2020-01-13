Amol Parashar: Casual sex exists, though it's not talked about

Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Although not talked about openly, casual sex exists in our society, feels actor Amol Parashar.

"It's not spoken about in the open but it is something that exists. There are a few mainstream conversations around it and therefore there is some hesitation," he said.

Amol addressed the audience on the trend of casual sex at the recent Spoken Fest 2020 in Mumbai. The actor narrated a short story about young couples and how casual relationships and casual sex is a trend these days.

Asked if Indian society is judgemental towards casual sex, the actor replied: "More than judgemental, I think they are a little unsure about how to react to it."

Quizzed if casual sex is on the rise among youngsters these days as compared to earlier times, the "TVF Tripling" actor replied: "I can't speak about how it used to be before, but these days people seem to be more aware of what they want from their partner -- whether you are looking only for casual sex, or whether you are looking for something more meaningful. It's easy to find likeminded people now."

Sharing his experience of participating at the event, he said: "It was exciting to be a part of Spoken Fest 2020, Mumbai. I participated in the Delhi edition earlier. My interest in acting had started from performing on the stage. Since I don't get to do as many plays now due to time constraints, this is an attempt to go back and reclaim the high of performing for a live audience."

On the work front, Amol Parashar will next be seen in "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare" directed by Alankrita Shrivastava. The film stars Konkona Sensharma and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.

--IANS

abh/vnc