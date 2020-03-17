  1. Home
Amrita Prakash to make an entry in Sony Entertainment's Patiala Babes

Amrita Prakash
Glamsham Editorial | 17 Mar 2020

Patiala Babes is a show which portrays one of the purest relationships of two sisters, Ashnoor Kaur (Mini) and Saisha Bajaj (Arya). After the demise of Mini’s mother and stepfather, Mini is seen taking responsibility of her stepsister Saisha and her mother’s restaurant Patiala Babes. 

Sourabh Raaj Jain, who also became a part of this crusade, post the leap, has been loved by the audience for his role of a chef. As per the twist in the storyline the show will have gorgeous Amrita Prakash who will essay the role of Neil aka Sourabh Raaj Jain as estranged wife. 

The actress has already created a name for herself in the industries whether it is films or television shows and now she is all set to play a very crucial role in Patiala Babes.

Amrita said , I'm very happy to soon be a part Patiala Babes. The show itself is like a breath of fresh air, on Indian television. Its a unique and refreshing watch and I'm looking forward to meeting with the entire team and cast. I've seen Saurabh and Ashnoor's work and I think they play their characters with poise. 

I will play Neil's estranged wife who is here to take what she believes is rightfully hers. I'm excited about playing this character because she's very unlike my real self. All in all, I hope to be able to create an impact on the show and am looking forward to my journey with Patiala Babes. 

In the show audience will see how the entry of Isha (Amrita Prakash) ex-wife of Neil will bring a big change in the lives of Mini and Sourabh. It would be interesting to watch that will Neil and Mini finally express the feelings for each other and confess their love. 

