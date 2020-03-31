Amruta Khanvilkar donates 1 lakh in fight against COVID-19

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 31 Mar 2020 20:30:16 IST

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) "Malang" actress Amruta Khanvilkar has contributed Rs one lakh to the Maharashtra CM Relief Fund to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It feels good to be able to make even a small contribution during such times. The world is under serious threat and we have to nip this disease in the bud in the initial stages in India," she said.

"The consequences are fatal and the entire country needs the support of its citizens. I urge everyone to do their bit financially as much as possible and to strictly obey the government orders of staying indoors unless it's an emergency. Let's stand together and fight coronavirus. Stay safe everyone," she added.

Apart from featuring in Bollywood films such as "Raazi" and "Malang", Amruta is a known name in Marathi cinema. She has acted in Marathi films such as "Welcome Zindagi" and "Saade Maade Teen".

