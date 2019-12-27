  1. Home
Amruta Khanvilkar paints the town pink with 'desi' look

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Dec 2019 19:09:50 IST

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) Actress Amruta Khanvilkar, who was seen in the Alia Bhatt-starrer "Raazi", stunned one and all in a gorgeous pink sari at a recent outing.

She turned heads with her 'desi' look. She was wearing a baby pink floral khinkhab weave saree from Warp 'n Weft by Sagrika Rai. To add some bling, she wore jewellery by Kohar Jewellery and tied her hair in a bun. Her make-up was subtle.

Amruta is known for playing the simple and demure Munira in "Raazi", a serial killer Lovina in web series "Damaged" and a happy-go-lucky girl in the John Abraham-starrer "Satyamev Jayate". She has also done shows such as "Time Bomb 9/11" and "24" as well as some reality shows.

"The audience is very receptive and open to various forms of narratives on digital platforms and there are fewer barriers as compared to other mediums. There is more freedom of expression and scriptwriters, directors and actors have the opportunity to take more cinematic liberties," Amruta had told IANS while talking about the scope of digital world.

--IANS

sug/vnc

