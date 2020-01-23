  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Amruta Khanvilkar rocks in all denim look

Amruta Khanvilkar rocks in all denim look

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Jan 2020 18:49:12 IST

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Actress Amruta Khanvilkar made a fashion statement by opting for a deep neck denim jumpsuit for her recent outing.

The actress took to her Instagram to flaunt her all denim look. The pictures are full of style and swag.

She gives her look an edgy twist by teaming the denim overalls with swanky tie-up sandals. She completed the look with a messy bun with frail hair strands on her face, simple make-up and funky jewellery.

On the work front, the actress will soon be seen in "Malang". Directed by Mohit Suri, "Malang" also features Disha Patani, Elli AvrRam, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. It is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Luv Ranjan Films and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakraman and will release on February 14.

Amruta is known for playing the simple and demure Munira in "Raazi", a serial killer Lovina in web series "Damaged" and a happy-go-lucky girl in the John Abraham-starrer "Satyamev Jayate". She has also done shows such as "Time Bomb 9/11" and "24" as well as some reality shows.

--IANS

sug/bg

NewsRenee Zellweger opens up about playing Judy Garland in her film 'Judy'

Renee Zellweger opens up about playing Judy Garland in her film 'Judy'

NewsJassie Gill, B Praak to be part of Punjabi music fest

Jassie Gill, B Praak to be part of Punjabi music fest

NewsBigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill & Sidharth Shukla's friendship hits a rough patch

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill & Sidharth Shukla's friendship hits a rough patch

NewsChanning Tatum to feature in a musical comedy film

Channing Tatum to feature in a musical comedy film

NewsKangana Ranaut stands by her criticism of Deepika, Saif

Kangana Ranaut stands by her criticism of Deepika, Saif

NewsThe Forgotten Army: Kabir Khan remembers Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary

The Forgotten Army: Kabir Khan remembers Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary

Movie ReviewJudy Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Judy Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

NewsRenee Zellweger opens up about playing Judy Garland in her film 'Judy'

Renee Zellweger opens up about playing Judy Garland in her film 'Judy'

NewsJassie Gill, B Praak to be part of Punjabi music fest

Jassie Gill, B Praak to be part of Punjabi music fest