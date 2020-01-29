Amruta Khanvilkar set to rock the party in red

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 29 Jan 2020 17:22:03 IST

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Actress Amruta Khanvilkar recently took to Instagram and shared a perfect sparkly look.

Wearing a red sequin dress and blending her look with light make-up, Amruta left her fans in awe of her style quotient.

"Beautiful," a user commented.

"Looking stunning," another user wrote.

Amruta is currently gearing up for the launch of the new season of "Khatron Ke Khiladi", which has been shot in Bulgaria. She has worked in several Marathi movies. She has garnered a lot of appreciation for her roles in "Katyar Kaljat Ghusli" and "Natrang".

--IANS

sim/vnc

