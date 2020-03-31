  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Amy Adams ready to reprise 'Enchanted' role in future sequel

Amy Adams ready to reprise 'Enchanted' role in future sequel

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 31 Mar 2020 15:57:54 IST

Los Angeles, March 31 (IANS) "Enchanted" actress Amy Adams is ready to consider returning in a sequel to the hit 2007 fantasy film.

Reports earlier this month claimed that filmmaker Adam Shankman had begun pre-production on a follow-up, titled "Disenchanted", reports aceshowbiz.com.

Adam, who played princess-to-be Giselle in the original, has now shared that she saw the movie again recently and thinks the time might be right for her to return to the role.

"I absolutely loved playing Giselle, and I recently watched it again. I hadn't watched it in years. I don't typically watch the films that I'm in very often, so it was nice to get to revisit it with some perspective," she told Britain's Empire magazine.

Adams added: "I'd be thrilled to do a sequel. If it were the right time and the right story, it would be a lot of fun. I could lose that levity right now."

The "Nocturnal Animals" star is less optimistic about reprising another of her most famous roles, however, as she thinks she won't be playing Lois Lane again in Warner Bros. "Superman" and "Justice League" movies.

"I would totally be open to playing Lois but I think (the studio is) moving in a different direction, from what I understand," she said.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsIs Selena Gomez stalking former boyfriend Justin Bieber?

Is Selena Gomez stalking former boyfriend Justin Bieber?

NewsBigg Boss 13: Which is your favourite version of Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai?

Bigg Boss 13: Which is your favourite version of Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai?

NewsAnne Hathaway to feature in 'French Children Don't Throw Food'

Anne Hathaway to feature in 'French Children Don't Throw Food'

NewsLizzo wishes to spread love & happiness amid COVID-19 crisis

Lizzo wishes to spread love & happiness amid COVID-19 crisis

NewsEmilia Clarke urges fans to donate for COVID-19 relief

Emilia Clarke urges fans to donate for COVID-19 relief

NewsLove birds Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana motivate fans to wear a mask

Love birds Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana motivate fans to wear a mask

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Turks' by NAV & Gunna ft. Travis Scott

Song Lyrics of 'Turks' by NAV & Gunna ft. Travis Scott

Fashion & LifestyleKarishma Tanna looks ravishing in mini skirts

Karishma Tanna looks ravishing in mini skirts

NewsIs Selena Gomez stalking former boyfriend Justin Bieber?

Is Selena Gomez stalking former boyfriend Justin Bieber?