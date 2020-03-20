  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Amy Adams suspects she might not get to play Lois Lane again

Amy Adams suspects she might not get to play Lois Lane again

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Mar 2020 20:02:30 IST

Los Angeles, March 20 (IANS) Hollywood actress Amy Adams fears she will never play Superman's girlfriend Lois Lane again.

Adams, who has portrayed the journalist in three movies opposite Henry Cavill, says she is game to reprise the role but she doesn't think movie officials want her, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I would totally be open to playing Lois but I think (the studio is) moving in a different direction, from what I understand," she tells Empire.

She thinks her comicbook movie capabilities might have died with 2017's "Justice League".

"Gal Gadot is one of my favourite women. She is a Wonder Woman. Sorry, I'm a bit of a dork," she said.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsCOVID-19: Rishi Kapoor extends support to Pakistani citizens

COVID-19: Rishi Kapoor extends support to Pakistani citizens

NewsKareena Kapoor visiting the sets of 'Mentalhood' and has the sweetest message

Kareena Kapoor visiting the sets of 'Mentalhood' and has the sweetest message

NewsParenting lessons by Dino Morea in 'Mentalhood to all the dads out there

Parenting lessons by Dino Morea in 'Mentalhood to all the dads out there

News5 reasons you should binge-watch Swwapnil Joshi's Samantar

5 reasons you should binge-watch Swwapnil Joshi's Samantar

NewsAlaya F talks about how acting allowed her to express herself better

Alaya F talks about how acting allowed her to express herself better

NewsSalman Khan: 'Karan Arjun' is a special film

Salman Khan: 'Karan Arjun' is a special film

Fashion & LifestyleKatrina Kaif, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor and other celebs slay in white shrug

Katrina Kaif, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor and other celebs slay in white shrug

Fashion & LifestyleShady Affair: Deepika Padukone knows exactly how to use glares to seal the look

Shady Affair: Deepika Padukone knows exactly how to use glares to seal the look

NewsCOVID-19: Rishi Kapoor extends support to Pakistani citizens

COVID-19: Rishi Kapoor extends support to Pakistani citizens