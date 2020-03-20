Amy Adams suspects she might not get to play Lois Lane again

Los Angeles, March 20 (IANS) Hollywood actress Amy Adams fears she will never play Superman's girlfriend Lois Lane again.

Adams, who has portrayed the journalist in three movies opposite Henry Cavill, says she is game to reprise the role but she doesn't think movie officials want her, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I would totally be open to playing Lois but I think (the studio is) moving in a different direction, from what I understand," she tells Empire.

She thinks her comicbook movie capabilities might have died with 2017's "Justice League".

"Gal Gadot is one of my favourite women. She is a Wonder Woman. Sorry, I'm a bit of a dork," she said.

