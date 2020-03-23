Amy Jackson's toilet paper-inspired workout

London, March 23 (IANS) Actress Amy Jackson is giving out fitness goals by showing a toilet paper-inspired workout with son Andreas amid coronavirus lockdown.

Amy didn't let the coronavirus lockdown get in the way of her fitness routine as she engaged in a toilet paper-inspired workout with her six-month-old son Andreas, reports dailymail.co.uk.

In a playful Instagram clip, the Bollywood actress, 28, flaunted her slender frame in a sportswear as she engaged in a series of jump squats, push ups and planks with the help of toilet paper roll.

Holding her baby on her lap, the star said: "So for this workout you're going to need some very special equipment. Get your loo role at the ready! He's going to keep his eye on my form and we're going to do some toilet roll circuits!"

Amy showed off her toned abs as she exercised in the comfort of her home while self-isolating.

The "Supergirl" star captioned the short video: "If we don't laugh we'll cry! Replace the loo roll with a tin of beans if you're feeling strong.

"Make sure you're wearing a cute gym outfit so you don't look completely ridiculous - @aloyoga ALWAYS #THETOILETROLLCIRCUIT... •12 frog leap & squats •45 seconds loo roll drills •12 push ups •12 side planks (each side) •45 seconds plank X5 #selfisolation #toiletpaper #homeworkout."

She made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie "Madrasapattinam" and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films. Her last big release was the Rajinikanth-starrer "2.0" in 2018, which released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions. Her other notable Bollywood films include "Ekk Deewana Tha", "Singh Is Bliing" and "Freaky Ali".

