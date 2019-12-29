Amy Schumer recalls throwing up during C-Section

Los Angeles, Dec 29 (IANS) Comedian-actress Amy Schumer has recalled throwing up during her "really scary" three-hour long C-Section.

The actress and her husband Chris Fischer welcomed their first child, a son named Gene, in May. The comedian recently opened up about her pregnancy and the birthing experience in an interview on a podcast, reports eonline.com.

"Just being off birth control, I have since found out that I have endometriosis and adenomyosis, so being off birth control was really tough on my body, and so I was in pain, I was in a lot of pain," Schumer shared.

"And I just was emotionally depressed for probably a couple weeks, and I was just taking it out on my husband. (Chris) was great, I mean, with how awful my pregnancy was he was basically my home attendant and had to keep me alive. And he handled it really well."

Toward the end of her pregnancy, Schumer made the decision to have a C-section.

"Even though the birthing center has an operating room and doctors at the ready, my instincts said 'no'. I wanted to go back to Manhattan," Schumer shared, adding that she came back to the city and a couple days later went into Lenox Hill Hospital.

"I was throwing up through the whole first hour of my C-section," Schumer recalled. "It's supposed to take about an hour and a half or something but mine took over three hours because of my endometriosis."

While Schumer endured a "brutal" pregnancy and "really scary" birth experience, she shared on the podcast that her nausea went away "immediately" after the birth of her son.

