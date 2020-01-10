  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Amy Schumer seeks advice after starting IVF treatment

Amy Schumer seeks advice after starting IVF treatment

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Jan 2020 11:52:08 IST

Los Angeles, Jan 10 (IANS) Comedian-actress Amy Schumer has started the process of IVF to expand her family, just eight months after welcoming her first child.

Schumer and her husband chef Chris Fischer, welcomed their first bundle of joy -- a son, named Gene in May 2019, but on January 9, the "Trainwreck" actress said they had turned to the alternative method of conception to help increase their chances of having another baby, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Schumer then asked her Instagram followers for any advice about undergoing IVF as she shared a picture of her stomach, which had been bruised from various hormone injections to increase fertility.

She captioned the image: "I'm a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional. If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn't mind sharing your experience with me please do.

"My number is in my bio. We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling."

The actress's appeal led to a number of her famous friends and followers to inundating the funnywoman with messages of support.

"I'm praying for you and chris. I'm sorry!" wrote Selena Gomez.

The IVF news comes after the actress endured a rough pregnancy with Gene, suffering from extreme morning sickness condition hyperemesis gravidarum, which forced her to cut short her standup tour after being admitted to hospital in early 2019.

Schumer and Fischer wed in 2018.

--IANS

dc/bc

NewsKajol recalls the bitter moments of her life

Kajol recalls the bitter moments of her life

News'Jojo Rabbit' gets India release date

'Jojo Rabbit' gets India release date

NewsHere's what Kareena Kapoor said on how much Taimur's nanny makes

Here's what Kareena Kapoor said on how much Taimur's nanny makes

NewsElle Fanning opens up on her obsession with Marilyn Monroe

Elle Fanning opens up on her obsession with Marilyn Monroe

NewsTiffany Haddish in search of her life partner

Tiffany Haddish in search of her life partner

NewsSensation Dhvani Bhanushali reveals her most pressurising moment

Sensation Dhvani Bhanushali reveals her most pressurising moment

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah : A Special Punjabi guest to visit gokuldham society to celebrate lohri

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah : A Special Punjabi guest to visit gokuldham society to celebrate lohri

NewsHindi Diwas: Kangana Ranaut urges all mothers to teach their children Hindi

Hindi Diwas: Kangana Ranaut urges all mothers to teach their children Hindi

NewsSalman Khan's upcoming film to release on Eid 2021

Salman Khan's upcoming film to release on Eid 2021