Amy Schumer to learn cooking from husband on new show

Los Angeles, April 12 (IANS) Actress-comedienne Amy Schumer and her chef husband Chris Fischer have got their own cooking show.

Schumer will be stepping into the kitchen with Fischer for "Amy Schumer Learns to Cook", on which the couple will dish out tasty food using farm-fresh ingredients, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The eight episodes will be filmed remotely while the pair is in self-isolation during the COVID-19 crisis, and air on Food Network.

In a statement, Food Network president Courtney White said: "Amy and Chris will give an unprecedented look at their lives as they are quarantined in their house."

"Shot entirely themselves, Amy's boundless humor and Chris' culinary skills show viewers how they navigate life while at home making the best of these turbulent times with some good laughs and good food."

Schumer added in the statement: "Chris and I are excited to make this project with Food Network combining our two passions - for Chris it's cooking and for me, eating."

She shared that the two will also be donating to charities providing coronavirus relief and support to those in need during the global pandemic.

