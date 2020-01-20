Amy Schumer wants a daughter next

  1. Home
20 Jan 2020

Los Angeles, Jan 20 (IANS) Actress Amy Schumer, who has recently opened up about her IVF journey as she wants to have another baby, says she would love to have a daughter next and has urged anyone who has the "resources" to have a baby to do just that.

"I really have had a beautiful experience having a baby. You know, it's different for everybody. But I really have to recommend if you've got the resources to have a baby, have a baby. It's been so life-changing for me. And I really like the guy. I picture us all on the beach together. And teaching maybe a little girl how to play volleyball," Schumer said.

The comedienne-actress has praised all women for their strength, tagging them as "warriors", reports femalefirst.co.uk. She added: "We are warriors. All of us. I mean, for real. That is what I learned. I didn't just learn how strong I was. I really learned, as a whole, how strong women are. And, you know, men are great, too. And, like, that's awesome and you guys can throw a touch down. But, like, can you make a baby?!"

The 38-year-old "Trainwreck" star tied the knot with Chris Fischer in February 2018 and in the open chat, she confessed she "never wanted to get married" at first. Speaking as part of Oprah Winfrey's '2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus' tour, she said: "I never wanted to get married. I never wanted to have kids. I didn't even think about it. Like kids -- like little girls play weddings? I was, like, playing that I was a fortune teller, you know? Then I met this dude.

"And I was, like, I want to partner up with you for life. And I do want to get the government involved. And I want you to sign. I want to make a vow. Everyone here heard you and now you are mine."

