  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Amyra Dastur: Jackie Chan is exactly like is on-screen personality

Amyra Dastur: Jackie Chan is exactly like is on-screen personality

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 18 Apr 2020 17:08:56 IST

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Actress Amrya Dastur, who featured in the cast of the 2017 Jackie Chan action comedy "Kung Fu Yoga", says the international cinema icon is exactly like his on-screen personality in real life.

Amyra treated her fans with a question and answer session amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. A user asked her about her experience working with Jackie Chan.

She replied with a photograph of herself with the international star and wrote: "He's exactly like his on screen personality! Extremely kind and funny. And he's my real life hero."

Amyra was then asked if she believed in live-in relationships.

She said: Right now with the divorce rates being so high, I definitely believe that couples should live together for 1 year minimum before getting married.

Amyra made her Bollywood debut in 2013's "Issaq", alongside Prateik Babbar. She was later seen in films like "Kaalakaandi", "Rajma Chawal", "Made In China", and "Prassthanam" among other films.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsHow Scarlett Johansson caused Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds years long feud?

How Scarlett Johansson caused Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds years long feud?

NewsVideo: Niti Taylor dances her heart out with her dad

Video: Niti Taylor dances her heart out with her dad

NewsAriana Grande shows her own backup vocals at Disney Family Singalong

Ariana Grande shows her own backup vocals at Disney Family Singalong

NewsCorona lockdown: Suniel Shetty comes for rescue for aspiring talents!

Corona lockdown: Suniel Shetty comes for rescue for aspiring talents!

NewsKirti Kulhari decides to go social media detox

Kirti Kulhari decides to go social media detox

NewsGanesh Acharya has someting to say about Sara Ali Khan

Ganesh Acharya has someting to say about Sara Ali Khan

FeatureHina Khan, Ananya Panday, Shrenu Parikh and other celebs aces the Rampwalk in Lehenga

Hina Khan, Ananya Panday, Shrenu Parikh and other celebs aces the Rampwalk in Lehenga

Movie ReviewHasmukh review : An dark & intimate relationship between comedy & tragedy

Hasmukh review : An dark & intimate relationship between comedy & tragedy

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Untameable' from Four More Shots Please

Song Lyrics of 'Untameable' from Four More Shots Please