  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Anamica Kadamb on playing negative role in 'Vidya'

Anamica Kadamb on playing negative role in 'Vidya'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Feb 2020 18:56:23 IST

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Actress Anamica Kadamb is currently playing a negative role in the TV show "Vidya", and she is super happy to explore a different character this time.

"I'm playing a negative character named Ranjana in the show. For the first time I am essaying a negative role as I have always got positive roles. Ranjana is dabang, bold and fearless. It's totally a new drama for me," Anamica said.

Anamica also spoke about the responses she has received for her performance in "Vidya".

"I'm overwhelmed with the response. Now I am looking for more challenging roles like sports personality or something based on women centric or biopic of legend personalities," she added.

"Vidya" airs on Colors TV.

--IANS

sim/vnc

News'Bigg Boss 13': John Cena roots for Asim Riaz's win

'Bigg Boss 13': John Cena roots for Asim Riaz's win

NewsDebut directors lucky for Vicky Kaushal

Debut directors lucky for Vicky Kaushal

NewsOscars 2020: Tom Hanks does push ups with an army officer

Oscars 2020: Tom Hanks does push ups with an army officer

NewsAnanya Panday shoots for 23 hours non-stop

Ananya Panday shoots for 23 hours non-stop

NewsJanhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati

Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati

NewsWillem Dafoe finds it hard to bond with Robert Pattinson

Willem Dafoe finds it hard to bond with Robert Pattinson

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Lavkar Love Karuya' from Hacked

Song Lyrics of 'Lavkar Love Karuya' from Hacked

FeatureRomantic songs from 'Ishqbaaaz' will make you fall in love

Romantic songs from 'Ishqbaaaz' will make you fall in love

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Arey Pyar Kar le' from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Song Lyrics of 'Arey Pyar Kar le' from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan