Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda's pictures go viral

Pati Patni Aur Woh actress Ananya Panday is currently busy with her upcoming movie Khaali Peeli. In this movie, she will be working with Ishaan Khatter. On the other hand, Ananya Pandey is also gearing up for her upcoming movie with Vijay Deverakonda.

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda are currently shooting for the flick in Mumbai and pictures of them from sets have been surfacing over the internet. Both were snapped as they took Versova jetty for their shooting location.

Both of them sported a casual look. The Telugu heartthrob is seen wearing a grey tee and black beanie while Ananya sports a white T-shirt that she matched with white, ripped shorts.

In the photo, Vijay was seen holding Ananya's back. Last week, pictures of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday enjoying a bike ride through the streets of Mumbai for a scene went viral on social media.

Check out the Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda's photo below:

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda

Ananya Panday clicked by shutterbugs

Ananya Panday was seen enjoying a bike ride with South Star Vijay Devarkonda late at night.