Ananya Panday surely knows how to keep herself busy during the shutdown we face due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

Talking to a leading daily, Ananya shared, "I hope everyone else stays in too" urging her fans and everyone in the nation to stay at home so that we can fight corona virus away.

The actress utilizes her time well and she is not bored and restless when practising social distancing. She bides her time productively while also spending time with her family and says "It's wonderful to bake cookies with my sister and play with my dog. I can connect with my core and reclaim old hobbies."

The actress is focused on her health and her fitness as well and talking about the same, Ananya shared, "I need someone to push me to work out. My friends do that. Now since we can't meet we've decided to work out together in the evening via video call".

The actress gets to connect with her core again while reclaiming some of her old hobbies back which proves that she is not one for wasting time. When asked what hobbies the actress said "When I was younger I used to read a lot, I've started again and I'm also catching up with all the movies I've missed in the recent times."

Ananya also makes sure to take care of personal hygiene and wash hands regularly and maintains a certain distance with her family so that her loved ones stay safe. She says that everyone's safety and health is of paramount importance.

The actress also mentions a quirky and a light hearted thing she did. She breaks into laughter and says "I was in my gym clothes or home clothes for one week, so I felt like dressing up for a change. Since I couldn't go anywhere I went and sat in my living room"

On the work front, Ananya Panday was busy-as-a-bee before the lock-down juggling between major projects- from Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter and, Shakun Batra's film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone. And, recently announced yet another one in her kitty, which also marks her first PAN India release alongside Vijay Deverakonda.