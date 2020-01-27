Ananya Panday's cryptic Instagram banter with Shanaya Kapoor

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Jan 2020 20:18:10 IST

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) That Bollywood's new heartthrob Ananya Panday and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya share a BFF equation is known to many in the industry. It seems like Shanaya knows Ananya's moods only too well.

Recently, Ananya took to Instagram and posted a string of pictures of herself in a little red dress. Buddy Shanaya was in the mood for some banter, evident from the comment she dropped on Ananya's post.

" 'Should I just post all? #mood," Shanaya commented, jokingly asking if she should share several images.

Ananya replied with a cryptic comment: "forever mood".

On the work front, Ananya is currently busy shooting for her next film "Khaali Peeli", co-starring Ishaan Khatter. On the other hand, Shanaya has served as assistant director on cousin Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming movie "The Kargil Girl", and is gearing up for a Bollywood launch as heroine in the future.

--IANS

sim/vnc

