  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Lifestyle
  3. Ananya Panday's fashion game on point

Ananya Panday's fashion game on point

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Mar 2020 13:03:58 IST

Ananya Panday has become one of the youngest trendsetters in Bollywood with her unmatched style and dressing sense. The young fashionista can rock any outfit be it a saree or bikini. While the actress treated her fans with some amazing clicks in a skirt, she increased the oomph level in her next post.

Meri Skirt Bhi Sexy Hai: Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Janhvi Kapoor's classy skirt style

On the other hand, she will next be seen in Khaali Peeli. In this movie, she will be working with Ishaan Khatter. Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter are set to collaborate for the first time for Maqbool Khan's Khaali Peeli. The film will hit screens in 2020.

Ananya Panday looks like a candy floss.

Ananya Panday looks hot in skirts

Related Topics

Fashion & LifestyleDivyanka Tripathi takes her style game on point

Divyanka Tripathi takes her style game on point

Fashion & LifestyleDrape Story: Rashami Desai, Anushka Sharma, Jennifer Winget and other celebs Plain Color Saree look

Drape Story: Rashami Desai, Anushka Sharma, Jennifer Winget and other celebs Plain Color Saree look

Fashion & LifestyleSurbhi Jyoti looks drop dead gorgeous in latest photoshoot

Surbhi Jyoti looks drop dead gorgeous in latest photoshoot

Fashion & LifestyleKatrina Kaif, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor and other celebs slay in white shrug

Katrina Kaif, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor and other celebs slay in white shrug

Fashion & LifestyleShady Affair: Deepika Padukone knows exactly how to use glares to seal the look

Shady Affair: Deepika Padukone knows exactly how to use glares to seal the look

Fashion & LifestyleBaby Doll Sunny Leone's Knotty Affair will blow your mind

Baby Doll Sunny Leone's Knotty Affair will blow your mind

FeatureSaath Nibhaana Saathiya serial songs will make you nostalgic

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya serial songs will make you nostalgic

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of MOVE by RAFTAAR

Song Lyrics of MOVE by RAFTAAR

Fashion & LifestyleHina Khan's stylish necklace is worth a watch

Hina Khan's stylish necklace is worth a watch