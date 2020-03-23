Ananya Panday's fashion game on point

Ananya Panday has become one of the youngest trendsetters in Bollywood with her unmatched style and dressing sense. The young fashionista can rock any outfit be it a saree or bikini. While the actress treated her fans with some amazing clicks in a skirt, she increased the oomph level in her next post.

On the other hand, she will next be seen in Khaali Peeli. In this movie, she will be working with Ishaan Khatter. Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter are set to collaborate for the first time for Maqbool Khan's Khaali Peeli. The film will hit screens in 2020.

Ananya Panday looks like a candy floss.

Ananya Panday looks hot in skirts