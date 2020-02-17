  1. Home
  Ananya Panday's Sunday secrets revealed

Ananya Panday's Sunday secrets revealed

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Feb 2020

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday says she likes to pamper herself on Sunday and spend quality time with her family and dogs.

Here's how she spends her Sunday:

* Home spa session: Some essential oils, a nice massage followed by a power nap helps me start my Sunday on the right note. After a week full of running around, this becomes the perfect rejuvenation.

* Grooming and skincare: Throughout the week with constant make up and getting ready, your skin needs a break and some pampering. Sundays are for DIY skincare and for me it's all about a sheet mask for the face, gliding for hair removal and a hassle-free foot scrub which conveniently takes care of my grooming needs at home.

* Playing dog mom for the day: When I'm at home, both my dogs are constantly around me vying for attention. So, it's all about them, from checking on their food to giving them a nice bath and of course playing around, they make it a happy Sunday for me.

* Brunching with my family: The family that brunches together stays together. My cousins and I swear by this rule, and Sunday brunch with them is like a detox session.

--IANS

sug/vnc

