  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ananya Panday shoots for 23 hours non-stop

Ananya Panday shoots for 23 hours non-stop

Ananya Panday shoots for 23 hours non-stop (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Feb 2020 15:49:14 IST

Without any sleep, actress Ananya Panday recently shot for her upcoming film "Khaali Peeli" for almost 23 hours at a stretch.

"Ananya has been juggling between shoots and other commitments. Recently, during a schedule of Khaali Peeli, she started shooting at 8 o'clock in the morning and continued to shoot till the next morning. She shot for the film for more than 23 hours at a stretch," a source said.

Also Read: SRK, Ananya Panday, KJo at Gauri Khan's lavish party

Directed by Parvez Shaikh, "Khaali Peeli" also features Ishaan Khatter.

"Ananya has a very tight schedule but even then, none of her other work commitments suffer. She's shooting for a song sequence, attending events, reading scripts and has a line-up of films in 2020, which she is shooting for. She will kick-start the shoot for some of them by the end of February itself", the source said, adding that the actress will begin shooting for her upcoming slate of films soon.

The masala entertainer is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar with Zee Studios and Himanshu Kishan Mehra.

Related Topics

NewsJanhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati

Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati

NewsWillem Dafoe finds it hard to bond with Robert Pattinson

Willem Dafoe finds it hard to bond with Robert Pattinson

NewsEsha Deol turns author with 'Amma Mia'

Esha Deol turns author with 'Amma Mia'

NewsSmriti Irani is all praises for Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad'

Smriti Irani is all praises for Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad'

NewsBella Thorne admits darkening skin, hair to look more 'Latin'

Bella Thorne admits darkening skin, hair to look more 'Latin'

NewsWhat makes Jim Carrey freak out?

What makes Jim Carrey freak out?

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Birthday Suit' by Kesha

Song Lyrics of 'Birthday Suit' by Kesha

NewsAnanya Panday shoots for 23 hours non-stop

Ananya Panday shoots for 23 hours non-stop

NewsJanhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati

Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati