Ananya Panday is one of the cutest actresses of Bollywood. The actress marked her debut last year with 'Student of the year 2' is currently enjoying the success of her recent release 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'.

She has one film with Ishaan Khatter Khaali Peeli and she bagged another film with none other than Mr Vijay Deverakonda.

Ananya Panday shared a series of photos and broke the news, “Happy, blessed and excited to be associated for a Pan-India film ❤️🕺🏻🙏🏻🧿 with our director @purijagannadh 🤩 Producers @karanjohar @charmmekaur @apoorva1972 @DharmaMovies @PuriConnects #PCfilm 😁 Welcoming Mr. Deverakonda @TheDeverakonda to Bollywood 🤗❤️ #AnanyaPandayVijayDeverakonda”

Ananya Panday will romance Vijay Deverakonda in a Puri Jagannadh

Film. Vijay Deverakonda debuts in Bollywood with this film. The untitled film is produced by Dharma Productions. The film is Pan India venture.

It also stars Charmmekaur who has done item song Gandi Baat in the film R Rajkumar.

