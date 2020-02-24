'Andhadhun' gets Telugu remake; Nithiin to star

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Actor Nithiin will reprise Ayushmann Khurrana's National Award-winning role in the Telugu remake of the 20178 hit, "Andhadhun".

The yet-untitled Telugu project will be directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and produced by N. Sudhakar Reddy. Filming begins in June.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday: "#AndhaDhun #Telugu remake launched in #Hyderabad today... #Nithiin will reprise the role #AyushmannKhurrana had portrayed in #Hindi version... Not titled yet... Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi... Produced by N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy... Filming begins June 2020."

Nithiin is best known for his roles in films such as "Srinivasa Kalyanam" and "Chal Mohan Ranga".

"Andhadhun", a black comedy crime thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan, has Ayushmann playing of a piano player who pretends to be blind and whose life is thrown in a tizzy when he becomes witness to the murder of a former film actor by his wife and her lover. The Bollywood version also stars Tabu and Radhika Apte.

Other cast and crew details of the Telugu remake are awaited.

--IANS

dc/vnc