Andy Cohen says he's been diagnosed with COVID-19

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Mar 2020 14:27:17 IST

Los Angeles, March 21 (IANS) Television host Andy Cohen has announced in an Instagram post that he's tested positive for COVID-19.

"After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus," Cohen wrote on Friday.

"As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we're putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better."

The host of Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live," 51, is father to 1-year-old son, Benjamin.

Cohen has also co-hosted CNN's New Year's Eve coverage with Anderson Cooper in recent years.

"I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves," Cohen concluded his post.

--IANS

dc/pgh/

