Filmmaker Andy Serkis surprises fans with 'Venom 2' update

Filmmaker Andy Serkis recently shared a few details about the upcoming Tom Hardy starrer 'Venom 2' which is all set to release in October 2020.

The Marvel film is expected to show Eddie Brock goo head-to-head against his arch-rival, Carnage.

Speaking to media at the recently held 2020 BAFTA awards, Serkis share a few details about the upcoming film, but declined to go into too much detail.

"Well, you know, I really can’t talk too much about it... I know, boring... but we’re 40 days into the shoot and it’s really thrilling," Serkis said. "We’ve got the magnificent Tom Hardy, who’s obviously at the centre of it, and we sort of see a deepening of the relationship between him and obviously there’s a nemesis character and... that’s all I can say."

The first part which released in October 2018 was a huge box office hit, however it did not go well with the critics. While many fans enjoyed the funny crosstalk between Eddie Brock and the symbiote Venom, some are hopeful about the upcoming movie thinking that it may improve on some things a bit.

Venom 2 is currently being shot in the UK and is scheduled to hit the cinemas on October 2nd, 2020.

The film which is directed by Andy Serkis, sees returning cast members Tom Hardy (Eddie Brock/Venom), Michelle Williams (Anne Weying) and Woody Harrelson (Cletus Kasady/Carnage) alongside new additions Naomie Harris and Stephen Graham.