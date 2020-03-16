Angad supports Neha over 'Roadies' remark on Insta post

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 16 Mar 2020 15:33:06 IST

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actor Angad Bedi has come out in support of his actress-wife Neha Dhupia over her comments on the youth based reality show "Roadies Revolution".

Angad took to Instagram, where he shared a string of photographs of himself along with Neha and said that it was his "five girlfriends".

"He Sun MERI baat.. here are my 5 girlfriends! Ukhad lo jo ukhad na hai! @nehadhupia #itsmychoice," he captioned the images.

The controversy started after a recent episode of the ongoing season of "MTV Roadies Revolution", wherein Neha, who is a gang leader, reprimanded a male contestant for slapping a girl for allegedly cheating on him with five other boys.

She also defended the girl saying as far as cheating goes, "it's her choice".

Neha's attitude, however, did not find favour with netizens, with many users alleging she was a "fake feminist".

