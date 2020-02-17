Angela Krislinzki starts shooting for 'Tauba Tera Jalwa'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Feb 2020 20:49:44 IST

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Actress Angela Krislinzki has just wrapped up for her webseries directed by Shaad Ali opposite Sharman Joshi, and is already all set to start the shoot of her new movie "Tauba Tera Jalwa".

In "Tauba Tera Jalwa", she will feature alongside Ameesha Patel, Jatin Khurana and Rajesh Sharma. The film is written and directed by Akashaditya Lama.

"I am having a great time shooting this (film). As soon as I heard the narration I wanted to do it. This is a dream character for any actor and this role was so important to me that I de-glamed myself for it. Be it in '1921', directed by Vikram Bhatt, or 'Rogue' by Puri Jagannadh sir, I had played only glamorous roles," she said.

Speaking of "Tauba Tera Jalwa", she added: "It's my Bollywood debut, as in '1921' I was playing a negative lead. Here I am playing a positive lead alongside Ameesha Patel. I have gained 5 kilos to look the character. I am playing this simple Ghaziabadi girl who loves watching television and who has no dressing sense. I can't reveal more about the character. Ameesha Patel is playing a super glamourous role. I am having a great time shooting in Delhi. It's a great experience. Ameesha Patel is a really humble and down to earth. It's fun to work with her. She is such a big star and she won so many awards, yet she waits if need be for co-actors. I learnt a lot from her."

