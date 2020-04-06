'Angrezi Medium' family reunites virtually

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) Irrfan Khans "Angrezi Medium" released at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic was starting to hit India, resulting in closure of theatres around the country. Now with the film finding its way onto the digital medium, the movies team got a chance to reunite, virtually, and watch it together.

The film had its world digital premiere on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on April 6.

The "Angrezi Medium" cast got emotional with the digital medium bringing them together -- despite the distance and lockdown.

Irrfan and Radhika Madan were joined by Kiku Sharda, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey as well as Dinesh Vijan and Homi Adajania during the video chat. Irrfan, however, didn't come in front of the camera during the video chat.

Directed by Homi Adajania, "Angrezi Medium" revolves around a father-daughter relationship, played out by Irrfan and Radhika. It also features Dimple Kapadia and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is presented by Jio Studios and Prem Vijan, and is a Maddock Films production.

Talking about the film coming on a streaming service, Kareena said: "Naina is always going to be a special character for me. But more importantly, as an artist, it is fascinating to explore new mediums to reach audiences. I can't wait to catch 'Angrezi Medium' on Disney+Hostar VIP -- the film is a sure shot cure for these isolation blues."

To this, Deepak added: "At a time like this, it's very important for all of us to stay home and stay safe. But we hope to keep you entertained during this process and I am extremely excited that 'Angrezi Medium' is now out on a digital platform. This movie is very close to my heart and having worked with Irrfan bhai yet again is a joyous feeling."

