Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 13 Feb 2020 17:02:11 IST

The makers of ‘Angrezi Medium’ have today unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the sequel.The trailer features Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan as father and daughter and their bond in the movie is simply heart-warming.

Also Read: 'Angrezi Medium' Trailer: Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan's father-daughter relation is a hilarious roller coaster ride

The trailer is funny with all the antics included by Irrfan Khan and his awesome dialogues in the film. One of the dialogues "Inside I am very emotional and outside I am very happy for my bitiya …bas aatri Angrezi aave hame"

Angrezi Medium is slated to release on 20th March 2020.

Check out funny dialogues from the trailer 'Angrezi Medium' below:

"Inside I am very emotional and outside I am very happy for my bitiya…bas aatri Angrezi aave hame"

"Bharat ko angrezo se azaadi lene mein 200 saal lage the tu 18 tak toh ruk hi sakti hai"

"Seats toh hai par only for British citizens"

"Aap log daru leke aajao mein chakna leke aata hoon"

"Police walon ko kabhi ungli nahi karni chahiye ..police wale hamari aisi ungli karenge kabhi nahi socha hoga yaar"

"Aadmi ka sapna tut jaata hai naa toh aadmi khatam ho jaata hai"

"Can I help you lads?"

"Marhaba…Mohtarma…Inshaallah boys played well...Main toh khwaja ki dewaani hoon"

